Community members are invited to a free concert by The Michael Handler Project on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The concert was originally part of the Apple Valley Freedom Days celebration over the summer, but it was canceled and rescheduled due to weather, according to event organizers.
The Michael Handler Project plays a variety of cover songs ranging from pop, rock, country, folk and more as a solo, duo or trio act. The concert will run from 7-8:30 p.m. at Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave. in Apple Valley. Doors open at 6 p.m. More information can be found at https://www.bogartsentertainmentcenter.com/events-1/michael-handler-project.
