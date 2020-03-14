Robert Dubac’s “The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?” is coming to the Ames Center at 8 p.m. April 10.
The one-man show is billed as an international comedic phenomenon. It is described by the New York Times as “hilarious … a one-man tour de force!”
On a quest to answer the age old question, “What do women want?” Dubac seamlessly transforms himself into five hysterical boneheads who each offer sidesplitting advice on how to straddle the gender gap – all while drinking a beer.
Men and women from 18 to 80 have been reportedly laughing non-stop as “The Male Intellect” nudges the battle of the sexes toward a humorous détente with everyone lovingly elbowing each other in the end with laughter and recognition.
Tickets are available at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., box office or online at ames-center.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.