Robert Dubac’s “The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?” is coming to the Ames Center at 8 p.m. April 10.

The one-man show is billed as an international comedic phenomenon. It is described by the New York Times as “hilarious … a one-man tour de force!”

On a quest to answer the age old question, “What do women want?” Dubac seamlessly transforms himself into five hysterical boneheads who each offer sidesplitting advice on how to straddle the gender gap – all while drinking a beer.

Men and women from 18 to 80 have been reportedly laughing non-stop as “The Male Intellect” nudges the battle of the sexes toward a humorous détente with everyone lovingly elbowing each other in the end with laughter and recognition.

Tickets are available at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., box office or online at ames-center.com.

