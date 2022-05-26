As difficult as it was in 2014 for Jeff Long to leave his position as police chief in his hometown of Edina, he took the Lakeville chief post so he could shape a department in a rapidly growing city.
Eight years later, Long has led the Lakeville agency, which has grown from 54 to 64 sworn officers, and, due to retirements, he has had a hand in hiring 34 officers and three civilian positions.
Not only are more than half of the officers patrolling the streets Long hires, but the department has been transformed in other areas, including the implementation of body worn cameras, the integration of mental health and social work professionals on the team, and a more proactive approach to policing.
When Long arrived in Lakeville, squad cars weren’t outfitted with dash cameras and other equipment was outdated. Law enforcement’s approach to mental health and domestic abuse calls lacked follow up that’s now standard in many departments, and connections in the community were not as varied and multiple as they are today.
While Long has hired and promoted many of the staff members in the department, people shouldn’t expect there to be a bunch of clones among it’s ranks.
Long said he received some advice from the former chief in Edina, Mike Siitari, who encouraged him to promote people who have different ways of thinking.
With that in mind, Long said he has promoted those who have had different experiences, backgrounds, opinions, and interpersonal styles.
That’s the mindset he brought to the interview room as well when talking with prospective officer candidates.
He said he’s never looked for people who were perfect human beings, “because that isn’t going to help them be good police officers.”
“If you have been in trouble as a youth, you are going to understand how that teen feels when they have done something wrong. That life experience is going to help you relate to them,” he said.
Another intentional effort was to bring on staff who had worked in similar roles in other metro area departments to fill in expertise that it might be lacking. That has led to the infusion of new ideas and ways of working from such agencies as the Ramsey and Hennepin counties sheriff’s offices and other urban and suburban cities.
“The variety of different perspectives has brought better policing to the city of Lakeville,” he said.
‘Long’ journey
Long started his journey in law enforcement after participating in the Edina Police Explorer program when he was a high school student at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park.
He graduated from Metro State University and worked as a CSO in Edina for two years, then as a patrol officer with the Fridley Police Department for six months before being hired in Edina in May 1989.
“It was really cool,” Long said of working in his hometown. “I had a lot of opportunities in Edina.”
He was a full-time DARE officer in the schools, teaching the 16-week course to young people in the Edina area. He was an undercover officer at Southdale Mall working on loss prevention, was a patrol officer focusing on traffic enforcement, was a detective investigating financial crimes, and became a sergeant in 1997.
“I loved mentoring people,” he said, adding that this position spurred his interest in other supervisory roles.
After he attended the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, he was promoted to lieutenant in 2001. Upon completion of the FBI Academy training program in Quantico, Virginia, he was promoted to deputy chief in 2008.
“Being a chief is something I never considered doing on my career track,” said Long, who was elevated to the role in 2010.
Even if Long didn’t see the qualities in himself, supervisors saw him excel in leadership roles due to his collaborative style, his focus on accountabilty, and getting results.
After serving a Edina chief for four years, a recruiter called Long and asked him if anyone at the Edina department would be interested in the Lakeville job.
After hearing more about the position, he recalled saying: “Well, I would be interested. This sounds like exactly what I was looking for.”
He liked the idea of going to a growing city where there were more opportunities.
“I don’t like to sit still,” Long said. “It is the best move I could have made in my career. … It was good for me personally and professionally. It made me a better chief.”
He said the first year in Lakeville was stressful due to the department being short on detectives, having a structure that didn’t fit the community, and having entrenched politics resistant to change.
Long said the department needed more tools and more accountability, which included installing squad cameras and then body cameras in 2019.
From Edina, he said he brought ideas about how to address mental health needs from the youngest residents to the elderly.
Lakeville had programs in place prior to the pandemic when isolation led to more individuals and families in crisis and more domestic abuse.
The department has been working with Dakota County Public Health and Social Services through the pandemic to address a range of issues, and it also partners with 360 Communities, which runs the Lewis House for women and children affected by domestic abuse.
“We look at incidents now from all different angles,” he said.
“Just in the seven and half years that I have been here, things have changed dramatically,” said City Administrator Justin Miller said of the approaches to policing.
Miller said Long wanted to see where the department could go in improving how to treat officers and the members of the community.
He said Long has done this by being a tireless advocate for officers, building up leaders in the department, paying attention to details, and focusing on mental health needs in the department and in the community.
Other ways in which the department has reached out to the public during his time have been through its Community Engagement Team, citizens academy, School Resource Officers, forums addressing opioids and human trafficking, body camera policy review and implementation, and open invitation gatherings to receive feedback from residents about policing after the murder of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.
“We are taking steps in the right direction,” Long said. “We want people to feel welcome and part of the community.”
He said the department has done its best to be transparent with the public through its one-on-one communication, in addition to weekly reports available to the public, and quarterly reports to the City Council.
He said Lakeville is a safe community, but it is not all sunshine and butterflies.
Lakeville has experienced an increase in more violent crime in the past several years, and the department has been focused on prevention efforts.
One advancement the department is advocating for is the hiring of a crime analyst who can review statistics and trends. The idea is that it could help predict what crimes might emerge in Lakeville before they happen so staff could be deployed in a way to prevent such crime.
New Police Chief Brad Paulson will be responsible for carrying such initiatives forward, but Long said Paulson will do things differently from him.
“Brad is so well liked in the agency and the community,” Long said. “He has raised his kids here, coached baseball. He was a detective, a sergeant, a lieutenant and been a commander. Every job he has had, he has made it better. He’s so smart, compassionate, and he’s respected by the community and the officers.”
Long has handed down knowledge to Paulson and many police officers through the years, including his son, Scott, who has been an officer in Maple Grove for the past three years.
He said he didn’t guide his son into law enforcement, but Scott Long came to the decision on his own.
“He definitely learned what it takes to be a police officer and knew what the job was before he got into it,” he said.
While he followed his father’s footsteps into policing, Long said his son doesn’t have any interest in being a supervisor. He said he likes patrol work and interacting with residents.
As for his own next steps, Long hasn’t decided what he plans to do in retirement.
It could be in law enforcement or it could be as a bartender.
“I really like talking to people,” he said. “I think that would be a lot of fun.”
And, if he does happen to go that route, people could bet that would be one of the safest establishments around.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
