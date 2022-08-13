The Isaacs will perform as the next concert in the Minnesota Gospel Opry 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, Lakeville.
The Isaacs, the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry and a multi-award winning family group who began singing 35 years ago, are based out of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
The vocalists are mother Lily Isaacs and siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman.
The Isaacs have a unique style that blends tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, and country, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel.
They have traveled internationally to perform in countries such as South Africa, Norway, Holland, Scotland, Ireland, Israel, Canada and many more.
The Isaacs have won over 7 Doves and have had several Grammy nominations.
Tickets are $35, $40 and $45 and are $5 more at the door.
In their ninth year of organizing concerts by some of the top gospel acts in the U.S., Leon and Ronda Lundstrom said they are looking forward to having a couple new groups and some of their favorites back for the 2022 season.
Additional artists slated to play for the rest of 2022 are Karen Peck and New River, the Guardians and closing out with the Minnesota Gospel Opry Christmas.
A house band plays every concert along with the special guests.
