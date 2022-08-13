gen lv gospel opry isaacs

The Isaacs will perform as the next concert in the Minnesota Gospel Opry 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, Lakeville.

 

 Photo submitted

The Isaacs, the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry and a multi-award winning family group who began singing 35 years ago, are based out of Hendersonville, Tennessee.

