The next concert in Minnesota Gospel Opry’s eighth season will feature The Isaacs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Church
17671 Glacier Way, Lakeville.
The Isaacs are a multi-award winning family group that began 35 years ago out of Hendersonville, Tennessee. The vocalists are mother Lily Isaacs and siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman.
The Isaacs have a style that blends tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation. Their musical style has been influenced by bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel.
They perform frequently at the Grand Ole Opry, are active members on the Gaither Homecoming Videos and Concert Series, and travel internationally throughout the year to perform in South Africa, Norway, Holland, Scotland, Ireland ,Israel, Canada and many more.
The Isaacs have won over seven Doves in various categories and have had several Grammy nominations in their career.
People can see them on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=CcJE0d6IPow
Tickets are $30 and $35 and can be purchased at (800) 965-9324 or online. Tickets are $5 more at the door.
The Opry has a five-piece house band that plays and sings every month along with the special guests.
Video links and ticket information can be found on the Minnesota Opry website minnesotagospelopry.com.
Saturday, Oct 16, features five-time Grammy nominated, seven-time GMA Dove Award winning Karen Peck and New River. Karen teamed with her husband, Rickey Gooch and her sister, Susan Peck Jackson, to form the group in January 1991.
On Saturday Nov. 13, the Opry hosts Jeff and Sheri Easter at 5 p.m.
Jeff & Sheri Easter have won nine Dove Awards and had multiple Grammy nominations. After 33 years of music and marriage, Jeff and Sheri continue to encourage hearts while setting a standard of excellence in the field of southern and country/bluegrass gospel music.
For more information, call Leon Lundstrom at 952-292-3126.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.