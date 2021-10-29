Last month, the Rosemount City Council approved a development agreement for Project Osprey, signaling the final piece of the puzzle for a large warehouse and distribution center to break ground in Rosemount.
Seefried Industrial Properties has recently begun work on a 70-acre parcel in the Rosemount Business Park to build a 417,600-square-foot distribution facility for The Home Depot. The project will include a major infrastructure component that extends Boulder Avenue to create access to Highway 3, alleviating congestion on County Road 42.
The project hits on several goals for the City Council by creating 61 jobs and increasing the tax base in Rosemount by approximately $620,000 annually. The project will break ground this fall and is expected to open in spring 2023.
“As Rosemount continues to grow and develop, we are looking for a strong blend of business and housing to ensure that our residents have the opportunity to find good paying jobs, life-cycle housing, and a high quality of life,” Mayor William Droste said in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome a household name like The Home Depot who has a great reputation and will be a wonderful contributor to our local economy.”
The City Council has prioritized strategic growth for several years due to the amount of available land, proximity in the metro area, and increasing population. The announcement comes during a flurry of development activity in Rosemount. Currently, plans are underway for a 1,900-unit residential buildout on the former UMore property, a restaurant called the Tap Society will be building in downtown Rosemount, North 20 Brewing started moving dirt on their new brewery, and OMNI Brewing Group has been approved to build a winery and tasting room.
To help focus their ideas and spur additional progress, the city recently created a commercial visioning plan and a marketing campaign called, “Connect to Your Future in Rosemount.”
For more information on current business projects, opportunities and plans for growth, visit www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/business.
To inquire about business development, contact Eric VanOss at 651-322-2059 or eric.vanoss@ci.rosemount.mn.us.
