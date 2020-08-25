The Lakeville Citywide Blood Drive had all of its registration spots filled prior to the Memorial Blood Centers collection. There were 297 donors who signed-up. Mike Cooper, of the Lakeville Rotary Club and event coordinator, said it was a great event. “Lakeville really responded to our call for blood donors. Lots of young people and lots of first time donors,” he said. Community sponsors included the city of Lakeville, Lakeville Chamber of Commerce, Lakeville Rotary, Lakeville Fire Department, Lakeville Police Department, Lakeville Public Safety Foundation and the Lakeville Area School District.

Tags

Load comments