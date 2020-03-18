The Free Book Buggie, an Apple Valley-based organization that collects new and used children’s books and distributes them for free to children of all ages, will be handing out books at Rascal's Bar & Grill in Apple Valley on March 19 and 20.
Families coming to get free lunches for children at the restaurant can also grab a book from The Free Book Buggie co-founders Sue Fredericks of Burnsville and Debbie Beck of Apple Valley from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. The books will be available outside the restaurant.
For more information about The Free Book Buggie, visit thefreebookbuggie.org or email thefreebookbuggie@gmail.com. Rascal's is at 7721 147th St. W., Apple Valley.
