From left, Sue Fredericks of Burnsville and Debbie Beck of Apple Valley are the co-founders of The Free Buggie, a newly formed Apple Valley-based organization that collects new and used children’s books and distributes them for free to children of all ages around the metro.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

The Free Book Buggie, an Apple Valley-based organization that collects new and used children’s books and distributes them for free to children of all ages, will be handing out books at Rascal's Bar & Grill in Apple Valley on March 19 and 20. 

Families coming to get free lunches for children at the restaurant can also grab a book from The Free Book Buggie co-founders Sue Fredericks of Burnsville and Debbie Beck of Apple Valley from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. The books will be available outside the restaurant. 

For more information about The Free Book Buggie, visit thefreebookbuggie.org or email thefreebookbuggie@gmail.com. Rascal's is at 7721 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

