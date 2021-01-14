To the editor:
Kudos to Diana Bratlie for her letter, “Public opinion about socialism.” She did a tremendous job explaining the differences between capitalism, socialism and communism. Along with that, she pointed out why it is a small step from socialism to communism.
On the other hand, Cary Griffith in a more recent letter, “Being a socialist country is not our problem,” was bothered by Bratlie’s alleged “oversimplification of a complex problem.” No doubt, these problems are complex, but to understand and solve problems you need to start with a fundamental understanding of what you are dealing with. That was Bratlie’s purpose. Griffith purported not to “care what you call the economic system.” These are not just simply “economic” systems, they are complex socio-economic systems that carry a lot of extra baggage. That extra baggage comes with bloated government and government control at the expense of personal freedoms and choice. That is especially true in communist countries.
Griffith goes on to call for more equity between the top 1% of wealthiest Americans and the bottom 50%, but fails to mention that the top 1% pay income tax at a rate of 27%. That is more than seven times the rate paid by the bottom 50%. That results in the top 1% having paid 37.3% of all income taxes collected while the bottom 50% paid 3% of income taxes collected. That 1% represents a lot of investment money and jobs.
So just how much more economic equity is necessary? Realize, wealth envy hath no bounds. Our pre-COVID economy, which was spurred by investment-favorable policies and tax code, did more for reducing poverty than 50 years of the War on Poverty.
Griffith closes with a call for “more equity and fairness.” I could agree if it were more “equality” and “fairness.” Treating all persons the same regardless of race, religious beliefs, political beliefs, gender, etc. is the most fair thing we can do. “Equity” on the other hand is the antithesis of fairness and usually involves government taking from some and giving to favored “others.” The words of Winston Churchill come to mind: “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”
AL KRANZ
Burnsville
