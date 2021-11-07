Lakeville-based Minnesota Gospel Opry will present The Easters, who have been nominated for multiple Dove and Grammy awards, on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Dodd Boulevard in Lakeville.
Jeff and Sheri Easter have also made many appearances in the Gaither Homecoming Series that has sold over 20 million units.
After 33 years of music and marriage, Jeff and Sheri continue to encourage hearts while setting a standard of excellence in the field of southern and country/bluegrass gospel music.
“When we perform, we want people to leave a little different than when they came in,” Sheri Easter said. “We want them to have a great time smiling, laughing, crying, and healing. We want them to know God loves them and that He is in control.”
To listen to a sample of their music, go online toyoutube.com/watch?v=1jaY1pKPwg0.
The Opry also has a house band that plays and sings at every concert along with the special guests.
Tickets are $30 and $35 and can be purchased at 800-965-9324 or online at minnesotagospelopry.com. Tickets are $5 more at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.