Community members were entertained by The Dweebs as the band performed for the Apple Valley Arts Foundation's Music in Kelley Park concert series, Friday, June 25, in Apple Valley. According to the band's website, The Dweebs is a family group featuring Michael Blue, his two sons and daughter. The band has over 30 years of music experience and performs music from the 1960s to the present. The Music in Kelley Park concert series continues on Fridays through Aug. 20. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AVArtsFoundation or avartsfoundation.org.
The Dweebs entertain in Apple Valley
Patty Dexter
