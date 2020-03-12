To the editor:
Finally someone is talking seriously about solutions to climate change (“Climate solutions workshop,” Feb. 28). We’ve run out of time to continue sticking our heads in the sand or indulging in stale arguments over settled science. There’s a wide range of proposed solutions and every one of them will be necessary to keep this planet habitable. However, experts agree one stands out above the rest.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (U.S. House Rule 763) will rapidly reduce carbon emissions, create millions of new jobs, boost the economy, and significantly reduce pollution-related illnesses – all without growing government. It currently has 80 co-sponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Angie Craig, D-Eagan. Call your elected leaders in support of H.R. 763. This is the year to begin turning the climate crisis around. Later will be too late.
Laurel Regan
Apple Valley
