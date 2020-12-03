av blacksmith’s daughters 1 web.jpg

From left, are the members of The Blacksmith’s Daughters, Annella Platta, Krista Swider, Julida Alter, Sean Alter, Brent Platta and Jeremy Swider. The photo was taken in Boleslaw Kochnowski’s blacksmith shop. Kochnowski is the father of Annella and Julida.

 Photo contributed by Jeremy Swider

A release show for The Blacksmith’s Daughter’s latest Christmas album “Forged at Christmas” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Steeple Center, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Band member Julida Alter said in place of the in-person show, the band is recording a live performance and releasing it virtually. The virtual show will air Dec. 18 and be available for streaming until the end of the month. Tickets are available for $15 at https://tinyurl.com/yy6kwmep.

The Blacksmith’s Daughters is composed of six members: Julida Alter, vocals, cello and piano; Sean Alter, guitar, bass and mandolin; Annella Platta, vocals and piano; Brent Platta, percussion, horn, trumpet and ukulele; Jeremy Swider, viola and Krista Swider, viola. The Alters and Plattas live in Apple Valley, while the Swiders reside in St. Paul.

