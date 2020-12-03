A release show for The Blacksmith’s Daughter’s latest Christmas album “Forged at Christmas” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Steeple Center, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Band member Julida Alter said in place of the in-person show, the band is recording a live performance and releasing it virtually. The virtual show will air Dec. 18 and be available for streaming until the end of the month. Tickets are available for $15 at https://tinyurl.com/yy6kwmep.
The Blacksmith’s Daughters is composed of six members: Julida Alter, vocals, cello and piano; Sean Alter, guitar, bass and mandolin; Annella Platta, vocals and piano; Brent Platta, percussion, horn, trumpet and ukulele; Jeremy Swider, viola and Krista Swider, viola. The Alters and Plattas live in Apple Valley, while the Swiders reside in St. Paul.
