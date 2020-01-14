Bogart’s in Apple Valley will host the 22nd annual Chili Cook-Off dubbed “The Big Game” on Sunday, Feb. 2.
It is free to enter chili with judging starting at 4 p.m.
Patrons can pay $5 for an endless bowl of chili. There will also be a silent auction and prize drawings.
Prizes and trophies will go to first, second and third place.
Net proceeds benefit Rosemount and Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, which helps military service members and their families.
Call 952-432-1515 to register for the chili contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.