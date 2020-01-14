Bogart’s in Apple Valley will host the 22nd annual Chili Cook-Off dubbed “The Big Game” on Sunday, Feb. 2.

It is free to enter chili with judging starting at 4 p.m.

Patrons can pay $5 for an endless bowl of chili. There will also be a silent auction and prize drawings.

Prizes and trophies will go to first, second and third place.

Net proceeds benefit Rosemount and Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, which helps military service members and their families.

Call 952-432-1515 to register for the chili contest.

