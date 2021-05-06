The urban-rural divide was on display during Monday’s Lakeville City Council meeting, as the council considered a request to have two Eureka Township properties annexed into the city of Lakeville.
Several Eureka Township residents and Town Board members expressed their opposition to two proposed annexation requests from Eureka property owners.
The two landowner requests – 115 acres owned by Adelmann Family Farms and 91.37 acres owned by Robert and Kathleen Ruddle – had petitions submitted to the city to bring the land into the city’s borders. The goal of those requests are to the connect the properties to public utilities like water and sewer service to allow for expansion of Airlake Industrial Park.
Eureka Township residents and officials contend that the city of Lakeville wouldn’t allow such zoning incompatibility within its own borders having industrial buildings next to residential properties.
After hearing from several speakers, the City Council unanimously approved a motion to direct the city attorney to draft annexation ordinances for both properties that would be considered for approval at its May 17 meeting.
The Adelmann property is located east of Cedar Avenue in the city of Lakeville’s southeast tip. The Ruddle property is located south of the current site of Amazon’s warehouse facility.
Scott Moe, with Scannell Properties, which was involved in the Amazon deal and is working with the Ruddles, said the conversation at Monday’s meeting is the “age-old issue.”
He said he grew up in a small agricultural community, and that even a community like Bloomington was once dominated by farmland.
“I have a great appreciation for their business,” Moe said of farmers. “I get why they are here. I would be here too if I were them.”
Eureka Town Board Member Nancy Sauber said the township’s residents moved to the area for the rural atmosphere and open space, and that further development is bringing negative affects to the community.
She said there are safety issues created by truck traffic, especially that on the gravel section of 225th Street south of Airlake Industrial Park, and that green zone rules haven’t been followed on previous industrial park developments.
“I urge the city of Lakeville to deny both of these petitions,” she said.
Eureka Township resident Beth Eilers said she was concerned about the loss of tax revenue for the township, along with similar negative effects on quality of life.
“We are not a rich township,” she said.
Eilers said the township has turned down two requests in the past that would develop large properties for businesses.
“The vast majority of residents in Eureka did not want this type of development to happen,” she said.
Eureka Township resident Julie Larson said farmers like those in the township are feeding America and further development and loss of farmland is detrimental to the entire area.
“I think that needs to be taken into consideration,” she said.
“I appreciate all of you coming,” Mayor Doug Anderson said after the testimony. “I hear you.”
Anderson said he realizes the benefit that area farmers provide to the region.
He also said there are number of businesses that need substantial space to develop and provide services and employment, which is “helpful to us all.”
Anderson said that the city of Lakeville didn’t seek these requests.
“They came to us,” he said.
Council Member Luke Hellier said they should respect the property rights of people to do what they want to do with their land.
Developer Dan Regan, who is working with the Adelmanns, said it is getting more challenging for businesses to find larger lots to build industrial sites that have transportation access like Lakeville.
“We think this is a good opportunity to expand an already successful industrial park,” Regan said.
Anderson encouraged the residents to talk with city staff to determine if there are specific issues to address with current properties, such as screening, lighting, noise and truck traffic on the township roads.
Council Member Michelle Volk said: “It seems like we are not being a good neighbor” after hearing the residents’ testimony.
Council Member Joshua Lee asked if there can be an official end of annexation or if Eureka Township has any intention to incorporate as a city.
If the township were to incorporate as a city, it would be eligible to connect with infrastructure services like sewer managed by the Metropolitan Council and water.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
