This last month or so has been a brand-new adventure for all of us. The COVID-19 pandemic has become a strange, new normal for the foreseeable future. We are facing unprecedented times and are all doing the best we can with what we know, and I want to use this month’s column to thank you for your support, patience and perseverance. Information changes quickly and all of us find ourselves shifting gears each day. Through all the ups and downs, I commend each of you for continuing to have the helper mentality. For those of you who know of Mr. Fred Rogers, you may be familiar with his phrase “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
We have all kinds of helpers in Rosemount! How fantastic is that? We are so grateful! It is evident everywhere in our city. We are certainly thankful for our front-line workers – it is so humbling to know so many of you and to hear of your heroic work during this time. Our thoughts and best wishes are with you every single day, and we have lit the steeple at our Steeple Center in blue in your honor.
So many have seen our local businesses, restaurants and grocery stores sharing their extra supplies; Dakota County and 360 Communities continue to share resources, our neighbors at the local mosque have made masks for our front-line employees here at the city, and so many unnamed heroes are making a difference in so many ways. Every. Single. Day. We will never be able to fully show our gratitude to you all.
People are stepping up with their talents and their time in so many areas. Friends have created a Rosemount Parades Facebook page so that anyone, of any age, can still celebrate their milestones with a parade of friends – old and new. People are providing resources to health care providers, emergency responders and the general public. In addition, almost every Rosemount resident who has gone on a walk recently has seen the kindness and the talent of everyday citizens who want to make a positive impact, whether it be through the wonderful painted rocks or the many who have brought along a bag and picked up trash during their walk. There is nothing greater to see, and feel, than true Rosemount pride in the community. Please keep it up, you never know who you are impacting with your good deeds.
And finally, our thoughts are with the small business owners who have shut their doors to help in this historic fight. This is an incredibly painful decision, and we all certainly hope to see your doors opened fully in the near term. In the meantime, let’s continue to support our local shops and restaurants. We all want them to reopen soon, so we need to support them now!
Rosemount, we will get through this. As your mayor, I’m here for you. Please contact me with any questions or concerns. And your City Council is here for you as well, each and every one of us. Please contact us, and please reach out to city staff whenever needed. We are prepared and responsive to your concerns. Our collective goal is to make sure that you all get the answers you need especially during these uncertain times. Be well, stay healthy. We are all in this together!
Bill Droste is the mayor of Rosemount. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.