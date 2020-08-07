To the editor:
In a time of uncertainty, anxiousness, and frustration I wanted to take a moment and thank the Lakeville Area Schools teachers, staff, superintendent and School Board for continuing to work hard on behalf of our community and kids. They are attempting to find a creative way to start the upcoming school year that abides by the restrictions and requirements placed on them by the state. Although the ultimate decision likely won’t please everyone, I’m grateful for their focus on attempting to strike a balance between the health, safety and education of our students.
What the district has accomplished over the last few months is remarkable - pivoting to distance learning, supplying food across the community, securing PPE, providing child care for essential workers, increasing technology capabilities, etc. Although it hasn’t been a perfect process, the Lakeville School District has helped our community navigate the challenges we face in a COVID-19 environment and I’m confident they will continue to do so.
I’d particularly like to thank Superintendent Michael Baumann and Board Chair Zach Duckworth for their calm, understanding and reassuring demeanor while communicating with the public and families served by the district. Their steady and cool-headed leadership have proven to be a valuable asset during these challenging times. I remain hopeful that our community will continue to support one another and set a positive example for our kids as we continue to confront what lies ahead.
Marissa Pronschinske
Lakeville
