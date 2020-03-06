To the editor:
Well, it is back. However, this year the request “to complete design and to construct and renovate the Apple Valley Red Line 147th Street Station … includes the construction of an skyway to connect the northbound and southbound station of either side of Cedar Avenue,” for $2.625 million is tucked into an $88.6 million bonding bill, House File 3133, Dakota County Capital Projects. This bonding bill contains requests for a number of projects such as a transit hub, pedestrian and bicycle trails, zoo garden, etc. In years past this skyway request has been a standalone bill. Last year’s skyway bonding bill, H.F. 648, was for $3.96 million.
Something is wrong here, construction has not gotten cheaper. Yes, later in the bill it is stated “this appropriation is available when the commissioner of management and budget determines that at least $5.25 million has been committed from nonstate sources to complete the project.” These probably are federal tax dollars.
Also, why does the bill include additional design when in a July 14, 2016, letter to the Met Council, Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, requesting $4.125 million for this project, stated that it was a “shovel-ready project – both transit station structures exist at 147th Street with enclosed waiting area and are ready to have the skybridge installed between them.”
There are other costs to the taxpayer associated with this project including interest on the bonds of approximately $4 million, cost of maintenance and repair, etc. This is easily a $10 million-plus project. However, the real question is who will use this skyway? These bus stations are rarely used now, there is not public parking in the area and just down the street for those who wish to cross are voice-assisted semaphores.
At the recent town hall meeting, I asked state Rep. Robert Bierman why he authored the bonding bill, Bierman’s response was “if we built it, they will come.” Maybe more people should ask their legislators who are authors of bonding bills Senate Files 3133 and 3008 why they would support such projects included for funding. There may be better uses for our tax dollars.
Rich McCabe
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.