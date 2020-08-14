Terry L. Lind is running for re-election to the School District 194 Board of Education in November. Terry was elected to his first School Board term in 2012.
Lind has been involved in education in Lakeville for more than 40 years and has served as a junior high school teacher, an elementary school media generalist, and, for 18 years, as an elementary school principal at both JFK and Lakeview elementary schools.
Lind said that it has been a great honor to be on the School Board and work for the parents, students, and the whole Lakeville community to make the school district the best that it can be.
With the passage of the 2019 levy and bond, Lind said he feels that the future looks bright for the district. He stated that much of the additional funding will be used to increase school security, upgrade technology capabilities, increase and upgrade facilities to meet a growing student population, bring back teaming and more student choice at the middle school level, and provide full-time guidance counselors in the elementary schools. He said that he was also pleased that the board listened closely to the community and followed through with what was promised in the levy and bond.
Even though there are many positive things happening in the district, Lind said he feels that there are still challenges that he would like to address if re-elected.
1. Student Success - While student achievement remains high, the district is no longer rated in the top 10 percent of Minnesota school districts on the MCA’s. Teachers are the experts in education, and he would like to see them more empowered in the development of successful learning strategies that would meet the needs in each of the building’s unique cultures. Student success also includes emotional and social success. While efforts in these areas have expanded, he said he feels that more needs to be done.
2. Community Involvement – Lind said he would like to expand community involvement especially with groups that historically have not had much ownership in the schools. Tapping groups such as empty nesters, young adults, and the retired community would be of great benefit both to the district and to the members of these groups. He also would like to see a task force formed that would look at ways this could be accomplished.
3. Dealing with the Pandemic and Its Aftermath – Lind stated that COVID-19 has affected everyone’s lives and will continue to have lasting effects even after the pandemic. He said he feels that, as a result of the distance learning experience, the district needs to look at both how instruction in this area can be more effectively and efficiently delivered and, more importantly, how it can better meet the social and emotional challenges faced by students and staff as a result of the pandemic. He would also like to see the district serve as a resource for parents helping them cope with these same issues.
When asked what strengths he brings to the School Board, Lind stated that based on his years of experience in the district, he feels that he has a clear understanding of the community, parents, teachers, and students including their needs, challenges, and strengths. He said that, in spite of the pandemic, this is an exciting time for Lakeville Area Public Schools where the district has more opportunity to be a better school system than it already is and that he would like to continue to be a part if this.
Lind currently serves on multiple district committees that include the Teaching and Learning Advisory Council, the Transportation Safety Zone Committee, and the District Shared Leadership Team.
Lind and his wife, Glenda, have two adult children who attended Lakeville Public Schools and currently have three grandchildren in school – a preschooler at Crystal Lake Education Center, a fourth-grader at Lakeview Elementary, and a sophomore at Lakeville South.
