Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.