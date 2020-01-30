Ten area teachers are among the 134 candidates for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.
The area candidates for 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, listed by their school districts, are:
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage – Qorsho Hassan, Roberta (Bobbie) Kunkel;
Farmington Area – Anna Bakker-Anderson, Josh Hall;
Lakeville Area – Jamye Casperson, Jonathan Gilmer, Nicole Hewitt, Jennifer Noreault;
Rosemount- Apple Valley-Eagan – Katie Coulson, Allyson Jelinski.
This year’s program will name the 56th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.
The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 3, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.
Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.
