The Apple Valley Police Department is seeking applicants for the Teen Police Academy.

The Teen Academy is aimed at providing youth in Apple Valley and Rosemount an inside look at the operation and services of the police departments, according to Apple Valley’s website.

Discussion topics for the seven-week course will include Dakota County Drug Task Force, crime scene investigation, use of force (shoot/don’t shoot scenarios), SWAT and more. The program is free and open to students of high school age currently residing or attending high school in Apple Valley or Rosemount.

The class size is limited so teens are encouraged to register early.

Applications are accepted based on the outcome of a criminal background check. Register at https://bit.ly/2Pweqcl.

Applicants will be notified by Jan. 23 as to whether their applications were accepted or denied.

