Teens, young adults and parents are encouraged to attend the Teen Job Fair from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Dakota County Library’s Wentworth location, 199 E. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul.
Attendees will meet with local employers who are hiring teens for permanent or seasonal jobs and learn how to develop professional skills to kickstart their career.
More than 20 businesses and organizations will participate. For a list of employers, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library and search First Job Readiness.
The Teen Job Fair is presented in partnership with Dakota County CareerForce, TriDistrict Community Education, and sponsored by the Friends of the Wentworth Library.
For more information, email Renee Grassi at renee.grassi@co.dakota.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.