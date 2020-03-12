Teens, young adults and parents are encouraged to attend the Teen Job Fair from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Dakota County Library’s Wentworth location, 199 E. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul.

Attendees will meet with local employers who are hiring teens for permanent or seasonal jobs and learn how to develop professional skills to kickstart their career.

More than 20 businesses and organizations will participate. For a list of employers, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library and search First Job Readiness.

The Teen Job Fair is presented in partnership with Dakota County CareerForce, TriDistrict Community Education, and sponsored by the Friends of the Wentworth Library.

For more information, email Renee Grassi at renee.grassi@co.dakota.mn.us.

Tags

Load comments