A 15-year-old teenager was arrested March 19 after allegedly stealing a car and crashing into multiple vehicles in Apple Valley while fleeing from police.
At 9:42 p.m., March 19 Apple Valley officers were dispatched to a residence on Walnut Lane after a resident of the home saw a suspicious male in his garage. The resident stated that the suspect fled from his garage and into a nearby vehicle. The resident obtained a license plate for the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Camry, which showed that the car was stolen, an Apple Valley police news release said.
A responding officer located the Toyota while responding to the area of the call. The vehicle was traveling on 140th Street West and stopped at a red light at Cedar Avenue. Another officer arriving in the area pulled his squad car in front of the suspect vehicle to prevent it from being driven away. The suspect vehicle accelerated rapidly and rammed the squad car. After ramming the squad car, the suspect vehicle fled southbound on Cedar Avenue, police said.
At the intersection of County Road 42, the suspect ran a red light and struck another vehicle, a BMW 327, traveling eastbound on County Road 42. The three adult occupants of this vehicle were not injured. The suspect vehicle continued southbound on Cedar Avenue and side swiped an Minnesota Valley Transit Authority bus containing a driver and four passengers. There were no injuries reported from the bus driver or passengers, according to police.
After the collision, the Toyota continued a short distance and the 15-year-old driver then fled on foot. The suspect’s stolen vehicle contained seven occupants. Three of these occupants were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, a 15 year old juvenile male, was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
The 15-year-old male teen was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, criminal vehicular operation, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, fleeing police on foot and possession of stolen property, Apple Valley Police Capt. Nick Francis said. He added none of the other passengers in the stolen Toyota were arrested.
No officers were injured during the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation of the series of vehicle collisions.
