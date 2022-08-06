Tee it Up for Troops is Sept. 12 Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tee it Up for Troops veterans golf 9-hole shotgun scramble and military dinner will be Monday, Sept. 12.The free events are for military veterans.The golf event is limited to the first 60 players to register.The golf will start at 8:15 a.m. followed by a lunch and ceremony at 11:15 a.m.The dinner will be at 5 p.m. and is limited to 40 veterans and one guest each (80 people total).Registration is required at lakevillemn.gov/641/9-hole-Shotgun-Scramble-Dinner-September. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville Lakeville Beyond The Yellow Ribbon Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Homeowner faces jail if property not cleaned up 17-year-old killed, 4 hurt, including one person from Burnsville, in stabbings on Wisconsin river Apple Valley to get Frito-Lay distribution center A grand day for a parade in Rosemount Dakota County Fair schedule of events 2022 E-editions Dakota County Tribune Aug 5, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Aug 5, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Aug 5, 2022 0
