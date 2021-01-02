Tee It Up for the Troops made a $20,000 grant recently to Lakeville’s Oscar & John Soberg VFW Post 210 to support area veteran families in need. From left are Rick Dale, Tee it up for the Troops; Jon Kuchm Bridge Realty, and VFW Post 210’s Quartermaster Ken Titcomb, Tee it up for the Troops volunteer and VFW Post 210 member.