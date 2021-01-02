Despite the 2020 pandemic, The ninth annual Tee it up for the Troops Charity Golf Event held Sept. 15th at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club was an unqualified success thanks to generous sponsors and volunteers.
The tournament raised over $50,000 in 2020 and $450,000 over nine years. VFW Post 210 was recipient of the biggest local grant this year, $20,000 for the Post’s Veterans Relief Fund. This year’s grant is intended to support two Post initiatives, the Ramp Construction Team and the Post’s Vet Relief Fund.
The Ramp Construction Team led by Col. Terry Branham, U.S. Army (retired) annually completes many projects in the area for veteran families. Projects range from installing handicap accessible ramps to much needed home repairs to improve veteran family’s quality of life.
The VFW Post 210 Veterans Relief fund provides grants to veterans in need. The Tee it up for the Troops and VFW partnership has been used over the years to fund projects like a greenhouse built at Hastings Veterans Home for therapeutic gardening and big screen TVs for recreation rooms. Funds are also used for variety of emergency repairs and Christmas grants to area families.
Tee It Up for the Troops is a national veterans support organization based in Burnsville, with a mission as a veterans support organization to honor, remember, respect and support all those who serve(d) in the Armed Forces for this great nation. It’s vision is to help active duty service members, veterans and their families from all branches and all conflicts to heal, transition, grow and thrive. To help accomplish this vision, Tee It Up for the Troops has donated over $11 million to partnering veterans support organizations that direct financial support toward critical needs locally and nationally.
Those who know of a area veteran family in need contact Oscar & John Soberg VFW Post 210 at vfwpost210@gmail.com or leave a message on the post voicemail at 612-888-5210. More information on the post can be found on the post’s website: vfw210.org.
