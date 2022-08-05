Event organizers pleased with move from May to August
Lakeville Rotary will host its 20th annual Taste of Lakeville 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. The event is for ages 21-plus. Tickets cost $50 in advance and $60 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at tasteoflakeville.org.
For much of its 20-year run, the Taste of Lakeville was hosted in May. During the pandemic, this annual spring event was cancelled in 2020. When May 2021 rolled around, the possibility of large gatherings remained uncertain. As a result, the auction was held online in May and the event was postponed until later that summer.
After the rescheduled event in August had the highest attendance ever recorded, the Taste of Lakeville planning committee decided to move the annual event to mid-August.
An advantage to this new date removes previous springtime concerns of lower turnout due to inclement weather and allows for the auction to continue in the spring as a separate event.
The Taste of Lakeville still includes all-you-can-eat samples of food from area restaurants and caterers. There will also be wine, beer, and spirits tasting. Lakeville Liquors will offer a wide variety of beverages and people will have an opportunity to sample and vote for their favorites on Facebook.
This year’s musical lineup includes Carolyne Naomi and Bruce Berniece.
Carolyne Naomi is a Twin Cities based artist. Her music has a blend of Afrobeat, Afropop, and R&B. Naomi was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, and is currently based in the Twin Cities area.
Bruce Burniece’s shows feature many styles of music, and by trading off on guitar and piano, he offers a varied evening of entertainment. He performs throughout Minnesota and surrounding states in venues ranging from country clubs to casual bars and pubs.
Back for 2022 is the VIP Experience. See more about the experience in the related story sidebar.
The Taste of Lakeville is the primary fundraising event for Lakeville Rotary. Proceeds from this event and many of the club’s activities go to support a variety of local and regional initiatives like scholarships, community action, food shelves, parks, and many more.
One of the many organizations these funds support is 360 Communities. The nonprofit organization serves Dakota County by providing hope and support to more than 16,000 individuals each year with nine programs in over 40 locations, including a network of five food shelves, two domestic violence shelters, two resource centers, and two programs that support school success from birth through high school graduation.
“The Lakeville Rotary Club’s support of our Partners For Success school-based program helps 360 Communities walk alongside families and students in Lakeville Schools. We build trusting relationships with families and connect them with the stabilizing resources they need to help their children thrive in school,” says 360 Communities President and CEO Jeff Mortensen. “Lakeville Rotary understands the critical link between families and their community. When we can support one student’s success, we brighten the future for everyone.”
There are many other stories like this. Thanks to the funds raised at the Taste of Lakeville, Lakeville Rotary partners with and donates to more than 50 organizations and projects throughout Dakota County. For the full list of beneficiaries, visit tasteoflakeville.org/beneficiaries.
