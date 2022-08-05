Event organizers pleased with move from May to August

Lakeville Rotary will host its 20th annual Taste of Lakeville 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. The event is for ages 21-plus. Tickets cost $50 in advance and $60 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at tasteoflakeville.org.

