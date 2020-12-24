To the editor:
In the newspaper’s editions for Dec. 18 there were articles about two area restaurants. Las Tortillas in Rosemount has been providing meals for people in need for much of the pandemic, initially using food that would have gone to waste with the shutdown. They have been able to continue as people became aware of their action and began financially supporting this mission. They have followed the COVID-19 guidelines to keep the public safe and have said they will continue to do so.
On the other hand, Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville fully opened to the public against the shutdown orders of Gov. Tim Walz. On TV it showed the business crowded with unmasked people standing shoulder to shoulder. The owner’s attitude is 180 degrees from that of the owner of Las Tortillas.
I would like to encourage the public to support Las Tortillas, both in buying food from them and in donating funds for their endeavors to help those who are hungry. Their nonprofit to continue this giving is Las Tortillas Community Fund.
This has been a difficult year. The sooner the public begins, by their actions, to care about each other, the sooner we will be able to have a more “normal” life.
Cheri Moe
Apple Valley
