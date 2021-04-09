Another spring, another Earth Day. Some of us remember the original Earth Day in April 1970. Twenty million Americans came out to bring attention to how 150 years of industrial development had damaged our environment and was harming our health. Until then few of us understood what was being dumped into our air and water and was contaminating our soil. Not many of us imagined that 3M’s harmful PFAS chemicals would be causing health problems today.
We can thank Gaylord Nelson, a Wisconsin senator, for founding Earth Day. He recruited Idaho Congressman Pete McCloskey from across the aisle to be his co-chair. The two inspired a new wave of environmental activism. By the end of that first year, President Richard Nixon had created the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a huge step toward making our country’s ground, water and air safer. Before then no legal or regulatory mechanisms existed to stop a factory from pouring toxic waste in our water or spewing toxic fumes into the air.
This new attention on protecting the Earth affected me. During the ’70s some college friends and I tried to do our part by forming the Environmental Concerns house on campus. Unfortunately, when it came to making an impact, we were high on ideals and low on ideas. Our most memorable accomplishment was putting bricks in campus toilet tanks to save water, which probably ended up doing more harm to the plumbing than good for the environment.
While we celebrate the real progress made since that first Earth Day we know the work isn’t done. Healthy land, air and water for all still depends on our actions. The current science on global warming has made this glaringly apparent. At least 97% of climate scientists agree: “Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.” (NASA)
The climate changes right here in Minnesota mean that my grandchildren are growing up in a state that is different than the one I grew up in. It breaks my heart, and I am not alone in my concern. In fact, 74% of Dakota County residents believe global warming will harm future generations, according to the Yale Climate Opinion Map.
Climate change is changing Minnesota winters. Our season for sports like ice fishing and cross country skiing is shrinking, taking tourism dollars with it. Tree varieties and animals are moving north. Some lakes can no longer support the fish they used to have. Invasive species and insect pests no longer die off from the cold.
Climate change is hurting our health. Our pollen season is longer, causing more misery for those with seasonal allergies. Lyme disease has spread and increased. Those with asthma, cardiovascular disease or lung disease are put at risk with the increased air pollution in our warming world.
Climate change is costing us money. Minnesota has had 23 billion-dollar weather disasters since 2000, making us a leader in weather-related loss and increasing our insurance costs. According to the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, our rates have more than tripled in the past two decades, a time that has seen the fastest rate of warming.
The effects of climate change will keep getting worse unless ambitious steps are taken to cut emissions of warming gases. Individuals have plenty of ways to make a difference. Using a carbon footprint calculator like the one on the EPA website is a good place to start. (https://www3.epa.gov/carbon-footprint-calculator/)
We also need our leaders to go big on climate solutions. Hats off to U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, for signing on as co-sponsor of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA). This policy puts a price on carbon emissions and the money collected is given back to ordinary Americans. The EICDA will reduce America’s carbon pollution by 30% in the first five years alone and help us get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It’s the single most powerful tool we have to reduce America’s carbon pollution.
It’s been over 50 years since that first Earth Day and the work to protect this planet continues. Now, more than ever, we need the personal and political will to meet that challenge. As Gaylord Nelson said, “The ultimate test of man’s conscience may be his willingness to sacrifice something today for future generations whose words of thanks will not be heard.”
Sue Wehrenberg of Apple Valley is a member of Citizens‘ Climate Lobby - Dakota County. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.