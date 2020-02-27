Diamond Path Elementary students in Apple Valley have recently been immersed with taiko drums and drumming patterns.

Chiaki O’Brien of Taiko Arts Midwest has been working with third- and fifth-grade students to provide an artist-in-residence experience, said Ben Hullerus, assistant administrator.

Vocal music specialist April Rios said the residency began Feb. 24 and will run through March 5, culminating with the school’s family night on March 5. This is the first time Taiko Arts Midwest has visited the school.

According to the organization’s website, “taiko” is the Japanese word for drum and refers to the modern style of playing these drums. The group seeks to introduce and reinforce music skills and practice; open a window to Japanese and Japanese-American culture; strengthen community; encourage physical activity and emphasize gross and fine motor skills; increase focus and concentration and build confidence with taiko drumming.

