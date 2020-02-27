Diamond Path Elementary students in Apple Valley have recently been immersed with taiko drums and drumming patterns.
Chiaki O’Brien of Taiko Arts Midwest has been working with third- and fifth-grade students to provide an artist-in-residence experience, said Ben Hullerus, assistant administrator.
Vocal music specialist April Rios said the residency began Feb. 24 and will run through March 5, culminating with the school’s family night on March 5. This is the first time Taiko Arts Midwest has visited the school.
According to the organization’s website, “taiko” is the Japanese word for drum and refers to the modern style of playing these drums. The group seeks to introduce and reinforce music skills and practice; open a window to Japanese and Japanese-American culture; strengthen community; encourage physical activity and emphasize gross and fine motor skills; increase focus and concentration and build confidence with taiko drumming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.