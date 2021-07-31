Sweetwater Revival will perform during its Hallelujah Homecoming at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Lakeville, with special guests the Ball Brothers.
Sweetwater Revival, known as the Female Quartet of Southern Gospel Music, has been a staple in gospel music throughout Minnesota and in National Southern Gospel circles for 15 years. The group has had numerous award nominations, many songs on the National Southern Gospel charts, and worldwide radio play.
The Ball Brothers travel worldwide, singing their distinctive brand of Christian music. Since their formation in 2006, they have rapidly made their mark in Christian music by finding a musical balance between the old and the new.
Grand pianist Michael Fischer will be the emcee of the concert.
Ticket information is at https://tinyurl.com/d7s46u4n.
