During the last week of the 2020-21 school year, students in Mrs. Scheidel’s sixth-grade science classes at Century Middle School tested their solar ovens they worked on for their heat energy unit. The best part of testing their ovens? The sweet reward of a perfectly melted s’more at the end, the school said in a Twitter post.
Sweet rewards from Lakeville science project
- Photos from Century Middle School Twitter
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.