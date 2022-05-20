Have you heard the one about two Michiganders who move to Minnesota, embrace low carb diets, and found a premium liqueur company in the midst of a pandemic? Read on to meet Ryan Boudreau of Edina and Jeff Roslund of Eagan, the founders of Eagan-based Dapper Barons–Low Carb Premium Liqueurs.
Establishing their growing company was a surprising benefit of the pandemic. Both of their jobs switched to working from home. Combine that with being fathers of young children and, as Jeff shared, “We were grounded at home. I was looking for a creative outlet. It was a great time to experiment.”
This creative outlet led to a lot of trial and error working with alcohol and flavoring sources along with water and natural sweeteners. “The kitchen was really interesting for awhile with the baby monitor and the liqueur ingredients around it,” laughed Jeff. “I counted at least 200 batches made in our little glass jars at home.”
The experimentation was inspired by Jeff’s observation of a lack of options for people who enjoy craft cocktails and are trying to limit their sugar intake. “We thought that if you had a low sugar version of a liqueur like you have low sugar wines or low carb beer, you could open up the opportunity to enjoy these cocktails again.”
Founding this business has been an adventure. “I’m an engineer by training and I’ve always worked in the tech industry,” Ryan said. “Learning about this whole other industry, the regulation behind it, and how everything works has been super interesting. I never understood what goes into bringing a product into a bar or restaurant, much less to a liquor store shelf.”
The founding partners were able to work with local distilleries that were operating well below capacity in the early months of the pandemic. After fine-tuning their recipes, they received federal approval to begin commercial production in early 2021. Their shared background in engineering has helped them to be quite deliberate in their product development.
“Our experience in engineering and team management helped us to be very structured in our tastings and how we formulate our recipes,” said Ryan.
Jeff agreed, “We completely followed the scientific method. We had detailed notes written in notebooks for our recipes and our impressions of each batch. We’re really focusing on consistency across our flavors. Even at our small level, we have a good process down.”
Both Jeff and Ryan studied engineering at the University of Michigan and moved to Minnesota for work. While they had been on campus at the same time, they didn’t meet until a mutual friend introduced them here over a decade ago. After watching Sugar Coated on Netflix, Jeff and Ryan started researching what low fat versus low carb meant in terms of diet and their personal health.
Their research led them both to eat fewer processed foods and to be very conscious of their sugar consumption. When they started researching some of their favorite liqueurs, they were shocked by how much sugar there is in many well-known brands. Current liquor regulations don’t require manufacturers to disclose their nutritional information. Part of the Dapper Baron mission is simply to educate consumers.
“We’re not trying to convince people to go keto or even low sugar. We’re just saying – don’t drink your sugar. Save it for other stuff,” Jeff said.
Being a part of the Minnesota Maker community has been a tremendously positive experience.
“We have had such positive interactions working with local businesses. They have been so supportive,” Ryan said.
Jeff added, “I don’t think the businesses we talked with early on realized how powerful their affirmations were in moving us off the kitchen counter. If they hadn’t been so encouraging, I think we might not have pursued this.”
The biggest excitement so far has been simply walking into a store and seeing their product on the shelves. Ryan designed the custom derby hat toppers, a little flair to help their bottles stand out. The look is a nod to their emphasis on the nostalgic heyday of fine American cocktails. Current products are amaretto, creme de menthe, coffee, triple sec and creme de cacao.
The two friends are working to get the word out through social media (@lowcarbspirits), their website www.lowcarbspirits.com, and through on-site sampling at area liquor stores as well as meeting with bar and restaurant owners.
Find Dapper Barons at Volstead’s and Atomic Liquors in Eagan. More locations are listed on their website.
Jeff and Ryan shared a couple of their favorite cocktail recipes for readers to try at home.
The Bold Fashioned
2 oz. bourbon
1 oz. Dapper Barons Triple Sec
3 dashes orange bitters
Build all ingredients over ice and stir
Margarita
1.5 oz. tequila
1 oz. Dapper Barons Triple Sec
.75 oz. lime juice
Shake all ingredients with ice, strain, serve
Discover more local makers and growers by following @MeettheMinnesotaMakers on Facebook and Instagram.
