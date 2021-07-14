An in-person swearing-in ceremony for Dakota County Commissioner Mary Hamann-Roland was held Tuesday, June 21, at the County Board room in Hastings. The ceremony was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those in attendance for the event included Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce representatives, Apple Valley City Council members and Apple Valley city officials. Hamann-Roland was Apple Valley’s longest serving mayor, holding the position for over 20 years prior to being elected to the County Board in 2020.
