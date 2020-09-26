Suståne Natural Fertilizer – a manufacturer-exporter of renewable, organic and natural slow release fertilizers and plant/soil amendments – announced recently that its Cannon Falls facilities’ electricity requirements are now powered by 100% renewable energy. The renewable energy is provided via Suståne’s power supplier, Dakota Electric Association’s Wellspring Renewable Energy program.
Suståne has been promoting sustainable practices around the globe since its founding in 1988, and partnering with Dakota Electric to further lean into sustainable business practices was an easy decision for Suståne President Craig Holden.
“Suståne is proud of the steps we have made in promoting soil health through natural processes,” said Holden. “Utilizing renewable wind energy to power our operations was something that fell directly within our core values. The Wellspring Renewable Energy program made it easy for us to continue to promote sustainability in a new way.”
Wellspring Renewable Energy subscribers pay a slight premium to purchase wind energy for their facilities. As a partner in the Wellspring Renewable Energy program since Jan. 1, Suståne will annually purchase approximately 2.3 million kilowatt-hours of wind-generated electricity, which is equivalent to the electricity used to power 279 homes for one year; which is also the equivalent of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by removing 351 vehicles from the road each year.
“Dakota Electric is thrilled to provide this renewable energy option to our large business members,” said Dakota Electric Association President and CEO Greg Miller. “Through Wellspring, Suståne has taken another big step in demonstrating its commitment to the environment, and we are happy to be part of this milestone achievement.”
Suståne products are manufactured in Minnesota and are used locally, regionally and internationally.
The “å” in the company’s name is a character used in several Scandinavian languages.
A customer-owned, nonprofit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 109,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy cooperative.
