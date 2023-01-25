Police have arrested two suspects in connection with recent robbery cases in Apple Valley.
Apple Valley Police officers responded to an armed robbery report at Tobacco Valley on 148th Street West at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 23.
Officers were told a man entered the store with a handgun and ordered everyone to get on the floor. The suspect demanded money and tobacco from employees and personal property from a customer before fleeing the store on foot, according to a Police Department news release.
Police found a possible suspect vehicle in the area of Whitney Drive and Pennock Avenue. When police tried to attempt a traffic stop, two suspects fled the vehicle on foot. The driver, a 31-year-old man, was taken into custody but the passenger was not immediately apprehended.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 5800 block of 139th Street West at 10:06 p.m. the same evening for a disturbance. The home’s occupants reported an estranged family member had forced entry into the home. The description of the 22-year-old man matched the suspect from the Tobacco Valley robbery. The man is a fugitive wanted on previous robbery charged and is a suspect in an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank branch in Apple Valley on Jan. 12, the department said.
Police eventually convinced the suspect to exit the residence and he was taken into custody. Both suspects were awaiting charges as of Jan. 24.
The 31-year-old suspect was being held on suspicion of aiding an offender - accomplice after the fact. He was scheduled for a first appearance on Jan. 25 in Dakota County, according to the Dakota County jail roster.
The 22-year-old suspect was being held on suspicion of first-degree aggravated robbery. He is scheduled for a first appearance on Jan. 26 in Dakota County.
