Officers fired shots in Scott County
One man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Shakopee. No one was injured during the incident.
The man was driving approximately 100 mph on westbound I-494 near Dodd Road in Eagan around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when he passed a Minnesota State Patrol trooper. A pursuit began that stretched through several cities and included State Patrol troopers and Burnsville police officers.
The pursuit ended in Shakopee when the man crashed his vehicle on southbound Highway 169 near Eagle Creek Boulevard.
The man then fled the vehicle and a foot pursuit began that invovled law enforcement personnel from the State Patrol, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Burnsville, Prior Lake, Shakopee and Savage police departments.
At one point during the foot pursuit, two officers discharged their weapons. No one was hit by the gunfire. It was not released who fired the shots or what agency worked for.
The foot pursuit ended around noon on the 1300 block of Pine Tree Lane when the man was taken into custody. He is expected to be booked into jail on outstanding felony warrants. The name of the suspect was not released.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident at the request of the agencies involved.
The BCA is asking anyone who saw or had contact with this person around the time of this incident to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.
The BCA will determine whether dash camera and body camera video captured the incident.
The BCA will provide additional details, including the names of those involved, once initial interviews with incident participants and witnesses are completed. The BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for review.
