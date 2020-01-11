“EcoElsa” taught Outdoor Survival participants new skills through fun games and activities that aimed to help them learn what to do in a survival situation. During the Lakeville Parks and Recreation class over the winter break, participants learned the rules of three, how to signal and look for help, shelter engineering, fire science and safety, and how to collect and treat water. The mission of EcoElsa is to instill a passion for the outdoors in people by getting them outdoors to learn and have fun, creating resources to help people teach outdoors and to make the outdoors more accessible for all. For more information, visit her website at EcoElsa.com.
