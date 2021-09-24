Julie McIntyre is battling brain cancer
Area veterans groups banded together for a surprise parade to uplift the spirits of a Farmington Navy veteran battling cancer.
Julie McIntyre, who twice has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment to rid cancerous cells from her brain, said it took her a little while to realize the parade was for her, but she was simply overwhelmed by the show of support.
“Literally, we had zero tears left in our bodies,” Julie said.
More than 100 vehicles paraded past Julie and Steve McIntyre’s home with veterans showing up from Lakeville, Farmington, Rosemount and Apple Valley.
“I saw the police cars and said: ‘Who called the cops?’ ” she recalled. “Then I saw all of these cars coming, then there was a Jeep with a banner on it.”
The banner on the World War II Jeep said: “Thank you for your service” and had Julie’s name on it.
“The cruise, it was a much needed distraction,” Julie said. “We have been going through so much – so much stress.”
Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2019 and underwent chemotherapy before having a double masectomy. Radiation treatment and monitoring followed when the cancer was found to have spread to her lungs in October 2020 requiring more chemotherapy. This year the cancer spread to her brain, which required more radiation treatment. An MRI in October will determine the course of Julie’s future treatment.
“My family and friends they are all praying for me. That’s probably why I’m still kicking,” she said. “There are lots of prayers coming my way. I didn’t realize there were so many people who are praying for me.”
Farmington American Legion Cmdr. Douglas Taube said the Legion and Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network, which he chairs, was contacted by friends of McIntyre to ask if the organization could organize a car cruise to boost Julie and Steve’s spirits.
“So, of course, we do almost anything to help a needy veteran,” Taube said.
Included in the cruise were police and fire vehicles, Lakeville VFW Post’s World War II Jeep and many vehicles adorned with signs of encouragement and American flags. Many of the participants also gathered outside the McIntyres’ house to give them a slow hand salute.
“I’m glad we reached out to as many people as we did,” Taube said.
Once the cruise was done, many of the drivers stayed to talk with Julie and Steve, also a Navy veteran.
The McIntyres were also given some keepsakes related to the cruise, including a magnet that says “Thank you for your service,” which was signed by parade participants.
Julie said the magnet was placed on a refrigerator in their garage, and she and Steve talk about the parade every time they see it.
“All in all, it was a fantastic fun event for all who took part,” Taube said.
McIntyre served in the Navy at the base in Puget Sound, Washington, for nearly three years.
Steve continued to serve in the Navy for 24 years, as he was stationed Iceland, Bharain, Cuba and also stateside locations. He retired in 2008.
Julie, who grew up in Burnsville, said the family moved back to the area 12 years ago after living in Maryland for 11 years.
The McIntyres are the parents of two children – Brandon and Brittany – and the grandparents of three.
Brandon is in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Warner Robbins, Georgia, and Brittany works for Apple Valley-based Uponor.
McIntyre is the last of six children, and many of her siblings live in the area, including a sister in Farmington, three brothers in the southwest suburbs and one brother in Florida.
“I’ve got the best friends and family,” Julie said.
There were many people in Julie’s circle of family and friends, including Sheila Kaderlik, Patty Kopp, Stephanie Borst, Dawn Hagelee and Katy Kopp-Adam, who had to work hard to keep the parade a secret from her.
The ruse on the day of the event was that her friends were going to go out and throw axes at the Bourbon Butcher.
At first she thought the gathering was a last day of radiation party, but then she was told to come outside the house.
“The parade so fun,” Julie said. “I had no idea. … I was flabbergasted.”
“My heart is so full today,” Kadrlik, said in an email. “When I told our friends that I wanted to do something grand for Julie, last night was exactly how I imagined and much more! … God bless each and every one of you for helping put a huge smile on Steve and Julie’s face!”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.