This week Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon proposed that all Minnesota registered voters receive a ballot in the mail for the November election. With the COVID-19 virus likely still around in November, we need to reduce in-person voting to a minimum to keep deaths from this illness down.
This is not a partisan issue. I have trouble figuring out why the Republican Party seems to be coming out against this. A small number of states already vote only by mail and online without any issues. This is not a time to rail about the potential for voter fraud that is basically non-existent in this country.
Marty Alterman
Burnsville
