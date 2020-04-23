To the editor:
Area residents in the Dakota Electric Association service area should have received a ballot in the mail to vote for representatives on the DEA Board.
District 4 is comprised mostly of rural customers who are currently being represented by three directors; two of which live in the city of Eagan. Our needs as rural customers differ greatly from those who reside in the suburbs.
We are endorsing Paul Trapp for District 4 director. Trapp was first elected onto the DEA Board in 2001 and has served with dedication and passion. Paul resides on his family farm in Hastings and is proud to say his family was instrumental in forming Dakota Electric to bring electricity to rural Dakota County. We have known Paul for decades and appreciate his commitment and involvement in our community. Our family dairy farm has had many interactions with DEA over the years and have always considered the work of the board to be fair and thorough; because of rural representation like Mr. Trapp. With the suburbs creeping ever closer we need a voice that will listen to our rural needs.
Please cast your ballot for Paul Trapp as director for District 4 on the Dakota Electric Association board.
Blake and Chicky Otte
Hastings
Square Deal Dairy
