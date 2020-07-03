To the editor:
I am writing in support of the candidacy of Seema Maddali for Dakota County commissioner, District 3. I have known Dr. Maddali both personally and professionally for over 12 years, and I can speak confidently of her energy and commitment to work for the benefit of all Dakota County residents. When presented with a challenge, she gathers information, educates herself and others, listens to input from multiple sources, connects people and resources, and formulates a common sense and effective plan of action. She has the critical thinking skills to assess results and the agility to change course as necessary to achieve the desired end.
Dr. Maddali is a woman of great compassion who cares deeply for people. The quality of life in Dakota County is important to her. I am confident that her election as our county commissioner would be a great asset as we face the issues of our day, particularly the socioeconomic challenges highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
I encourage you to vote in the Aug. 11 primary election as well as in the general election in November.
Connie Cullen, MD
Eagan
