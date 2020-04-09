To the editor:
I am writing to ask you to support Margaret Schreiner for re-election to the Dakota Electric Board. If you receive electricity at your home or business from Dakota Electric, a ballot will arrive at your home around April 14 or 15 marked “ballot enclosed.” That ballot will give you the chance to cast your vote for Margaret either by mail or online. Since many of us will be home, please take the extra time to cast this important vote for her.
I am supporting her for several important reasons. She has been recognized by others as an exceptional businesswoman in our community (Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 2015). That recognition has shown up through her valued leadership on the Dakota Electric board to allow voting by mail, providing strong advocacy for redistricting to keep voting fair and for supporting sustainable energy production while keeping prices stable. She has also provided non-partisan leadership at the state as well as federal level on key electric energy production and distribution issues.
Don’t pass the opportunity to support Margaret Schreiner for re-election. Her continued contribution on the board will be key to keeping affordable and reliable electric service to our area.
Bruce W. Anderson
Eagan
