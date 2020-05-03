To the editor:
In times like this, it’s clearer than ever – Minnesota needs pro-liberty representation in the state Legislature.
Megan Olson would be a breath of fresh air for District 57A.
Rep. Robert Bierman has slipped by under the guise of being a moderate but in actuality, he has done little outside of furthering a far-left agenda that includes continual infringements on individual liberty.
Everything Bierman does appears to be in the interest of the corporate good. He has cast precious few votes that allow an individual the authority to make seemingly any decision for themselves.
Megan Olson, alternatively, would bring a much needed fresh perspective to the House on our district’s behalf. As a younger, more passionate voice, she would be the pro-liberty representative that our district could be proud to get behind.
In the wake that COVID-19 will leave behind, we need a representative like Megan to stand up for our rights. An opportunity has been created for the state to increase its surveilling of citizens, take away gun rights, and pass socialist policy. We need to send a clear message to them that they’re responsible for serving their citizens, not controlling them.
Eric Johnson
Lakeville
