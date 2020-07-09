To the editor:
My family and I have known Seema Madelli, a candidate for the Dakota County Board in District 3, for about 15 years and she is one of the nicest and one of the most caring people I have ever met. I believe 100 percent that she is a perfect example for candidacy to the County Board. One thing that I value about Seema is that she is not biased upon parties. She is open for change and won’t favor one side over the other. She wants everyone to come together, she is excited to put that in motion.
Please support Seema Madelli by voting for her in the Aug. 11 primary.
Larry Ramthun
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.