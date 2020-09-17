To the editor:
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz has been an exceptional leader for the community over the years. We have had the opportunity to work with her in multiple settings and have always appreciated her knowledge and passion for doing what will best serve our community.
As a past member of the Burnsville Community Foundation Board, one of us saw someone who was visionary, enthusiastic and committed to enriching the Burnsville community for all citizens.
As a 17-year member of the ISD 191 School Board, the other one of us saw a partner who set up monthly meetings among the board chair, superintendent, city manager and herself to make sure we understood what each entity was pursuing and sought to find ways to work together. She has actively supported every school referendum during her tenure. She has made time to interact with students in many ways attending school events and even taking time to read to our elementary students each year in the annual Read for the Record event.
As longtime Burnsville residents, we have seen her build strong relationships with the business community, the faith community, the school community and the nonprofit community that have made this a stronger place to live and work.
It is essential to have a mayor who cares deeply about the community and has worked hard over the years to make us better, someone who has the knowledge and ability to work collaboratively and to be innovative in leading us, especially during this extraordinary time. Elizabeth Kautz is that person! Please join us in supporting her.
Vicki and Rob Roy
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.