To the editor:
Indeed-immunization facts. I am responding to a letter from Ava Carlson on Feb 14. The Minnesota Department of Health, reports the following:
In 2018, there were 1,302,615 children under age 18 or 23 percent of Minnesota population.
2018 data vaccination coverage for children 19-35 months was as high as 96.2 percent, includes 11-13 vaccines.
Vaccination percentages for kindergarten for 2018-19 were as high as 95.04 percent, includes five vaccines for nine illnesses. Vaccination percentages for seventh-graders were as high as 97.05 percent, includes six vaccines for 10 illnesses.
In 2018-19, vaccination rates for kindergartners remained high in Minnesota – 90 percent or higher for each reported vaccine. The overall rate of non-medical exemptions remain low, but some schools have higher rates. The Minnesota Department of Health shows 1.86 percent of kindergartners and 0.97 percent of seventh-graders utilize an exemption.
In 1983 24 doses of vaccines were given 2 months to 14 years. In 1986, the Childhood Vaccine Injury Act was signed into law creating a compensation program for families to petition if a child is injured or dies as a result of a vaccine injury. It’s funded by taxpayers and the act released pharmaceutical companies from liability. Over $4 billion has been paid from this program. Today 69 doses are given birth-age 18. Add two more if a mother was vaccinated during pregnancy.
In regards to so called “anti-vaccine” conferences and spreading “misinformation,” I don’t think as parents and consumers it is wrong to want to learn about how your immune system functions, how it reacts to vaccines, the ingredients and safety of vaccines and pros and cons of these biological products. As consumers, we research what car or house we are going to buy, where we are going to go on vacation or send our kids to college. Why not do a little research into what we inject into our kids?
Parents should retain the right to make decisions with their health care professional, who should also practice informed consent. While becoming more political as of late, legislators who support protecting parental rights instead of turning this over to the government, are friends not foes.
Tina Newman
Lakeville
