To the editor:
I am excited to support Gary Huusko for Dakota County commissioner. Gary has a history of public service that has provided great relevant experience for the position of county commissioner. Gary has shared his experience of volunteerism and leadership on his website and his Facebook page. His experience is meaningful and broad. His has invested time in Independent School District 196, two local chambers and two local Rotary clubs along with other organizations. I have had the opportunity to be involved in a number of those organizations with Gary. His leadership has been significant.
Gary has done a strong vision for our county. He has summarized his platform on his website. His ideas are critical for the next phase of our county’s growth and prosperity.
Please vote for Gary in the primary election on Aug. 11. There are currently six candidates. The primary will allow us to choose the top two for the general election in November.
Please research the candidates and their positions. Once you do that I believe you will agree Gary will make an excellent county commissioner for Dakota County.
Scott Swenson
Eagan
