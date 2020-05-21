To the editor:
I was pleased to see that our House Representative in 57A, Robert Bierman, received and has accepted the endorsement for a second term. Bierman has proven himself as a true public servant working on behalf of all constituents.
Bierman’s interests, qualifications and life examples reflect so many things that a majority of constituents embrace, which is why he was elected in the first place.
Bierman has supported education, the environment, families, and all workers especially our frontline workers during this unprecedented time. His compassion, experience and leadership go well beyond the type of code words of “pro-liberty” thrown out by some people who do not see the whole picture of this pandemic and many other real-life issues people face. It’s a divisive term when unity is needed. He is a careful listener, experienced business owner, family-oriented and an advocate for all constituents in our district. And that’s why House Rep. Robert Bierman 57A will get my vote and support.
John Peschman
Apple Valley
