Thunder PengWin Robotics Team 11150 hosted a fundraiser in Lakeville to support the East Lake Elementary School robotics initiative, Saturday, April 3, at the Hy-Vee parking lot. The team, composed of students from Eagan and Rosemount high schools, had a goal to not only raise money for East Lake’s robotics, but also spread STEM awareness in the community, promote FIRST robotics and bigger sponsors to keep the program running. Several local businesses also supported the fundraising event, said Mikayla Joa, the team’s lead outreach planner and captain. According to Joa, the team also collected 500 pounds of food, which will be donated to 360 Communities and a few bags of toys for the Lakeville Police Department to give to children in crisis. At press time, the final fundraising total was not yet available. Other team members at the event included Joey Miller, CAD engineer; Eric Patton, lead programmer, and new ninth-grade builders Haiden Erickson and Kyle Von Ruden. “We had a good show of people with a couple of groups interested in starting a robotics team. We held dances, showed off our robots, hosted a robot demo, and fun activities that the military brought with them such as pull-up bars and even cornhole! It was a blast,” Joa said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.