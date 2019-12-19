To the editor:
It’s that time of year when our mailboxes are filled with packages and holiday greetings from loved ones – and endless requests for year-end gifts from our favorite charities and national causes. For those who are in a position to make year-end contributions, giving locally is a rewarding option that enhances our community.
For the last decade, the District 196 Foundation has been steadfast in its mission of eliminating barriers to learning. As the only foundation serving all district students, from preschool through high school, we are committed to ensuring no student goes hungry ― for food, books or music.
In the 2018-19 school year, the district student population grew to more than 28,000, and the demand for our Weekend Food Program, Summer Reading Program, and Band for All Program continues to grow.
Our website outlines options for giving, from $25 to $215 and beyond. One-hundred percent of donations directly support our signature programs:
Weekend Food – nearly 1,000 students in District 196 don’t have regular access to food, and hunger is a significant barrier to learning. For $215, one student is provided a bag of food each week during the school year to help sustain them over the weekend.
Summer Reading Program – Children succeed academically when they read at or above grade level. Without access to level-appropriate reading materials, summer break can be a real setback to reading proficiency. For $30, a student is provided with 10 new books at their reading level to help sustain reading skills and prevent summer slide.
Band for All – Music facilitates learning in other subjects and enhances skills that children inevitably use in other areas. For $25, this allows us to restore used instruments so more scholars can enjoy band and the benefits of the arts.
To learn more about the District 196 Foundation, visit us at www.District196Foundation.org, www.facebook.com/District196Foundation, or call 651-423-7720.
We welcome new donors and volunteers, and currently have several seats available on our board. We invite interested residents to make District 196 Foundation a part of their year-end giving and 2020 community involvement.
Brian Steeves
Apple Valley
District 196 Foundation chairman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.